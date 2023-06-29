Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is the new signing of Milan

made for the transfer of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea to Milan. Pioli will soon be able to embrace his new midfielder (18.5 million euro deal including bonuses) who is 27 years old and has many things to tell. In 2017, for example, his villa in Cobham, an English town in the county of Surrey, was struck by lightning twice in the space of a few days, causing a fire that almost destroyed the £1.8 million property. Loftus-Cheek, who was not at home at the time because he was on loan at Crystal Palace, had the same nightmare about 12 years earlier – while living in Swanley – when lightning struck the family home while he was watching the storm from bedroom window.

June 28, 2023 | 5.30pm

