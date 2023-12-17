Rubens Sambueza announces his retirement from football

Former American football player, Rubens Sambueza, announced his retirement from professional football after a successful 20-year career. The midfielder made the announcement on social media, expressing his gratitude to all the clubs that he represented throughout his career, including Pumas, Tecos, America, Pachuca, Toluca, and Atlético de San Luis.

In his message, Sambueza thanked his teammates and coaching staff for their support and shared that he was leaving the sport with the peace of mind that he gave his best in every match. Sambueza began his career with River Plate in 2003 before making his way to Liga MX, where he had successful stints with various clubs. He also had a brief period playing for Flamengo in Brazil.

Notably, Sambueza had a successful tenure with America, where he won over fans with his outstanding performances and contributed to the team’s two league titles during his time with the club. He also had notable spells with Toluca, León, and a return to Argentina to represent Maipú, which marked the end of his professional career.

Sambueza’s retirement marks the end of an era in Mexican football, and his contributions to the sport will be remembered by fans and fellow players alike.

