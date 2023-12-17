Rubens Sambueza ends his football career

Rubens Sambueza, one of the most iconic footballers in Mexican soccer, has announced his retirement from professional football. The Argentine player shared the news through his official Instagram account, expressing gratitude to the teams that he had been a part of throughout his career.

Sambueza, also known as Sambu, began his career at River Plate in Argentina before moving to Mexican soccer with UNAM Pumas. He went on to wear the shirts of several other Mexican clubs and also had a stint with Brazilian team Flamengo. However, it was with Club América where he left his greatest legacy, winning two Liga MX titles and establishing himself as one of the best players of his generation.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Sambueza now concludes his professional journey in the second division of his home country, Argentina, with Deportivo Maipú. In his retirement announcement, he expressed gratitude to his teammates, technical staff, and the fans who supported him throughout his career.

In his Instagram post, Sambueza shared a heartfelt message, saying, “I retire with the peace of mind of having given and left the best of myself in football.”

As Sambueza bids farewell to professional football, fans and the football community celebrate the career of a player who made a significant impact in Mexican soccer.

Share this: Facebook

X

