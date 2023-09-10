Home » Rubiales said he would step down as president of the Spanish confederation
Sports

Rubiales said he would step down as president of the Spanish confederation

by admin
Rubiales said he would step down as president of the Spanish confederation

Rubiales resigned three weeks after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermos on the lips during a ceremony following Spain’s triumph in the World Cup final. According to the official, it was a consensual kiss, but Hermosova denied it and filed a criminal complaint against him this week. Subsequently, the public prosecutor’s office accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion.

Even before that, Rubiales was suspended by the world federation FIFA due to the incident, and the Spanish Sports Tribunal also started disciplinary proceedings against him.

See also  K-POP Takes Center Stage in Madrid: SBS Super Concert 2023

You may also like

Germany Crowned Champions: FIBA World Cup 2023

Schlein, a national mobilization soon Tajani speaks in...

Innsbruck received CHL rebuff in Munich

Neymar Makes History with Stunning Performance in Brazil’s...

Italy Namibia, Pierantozzi’s comment on the Rugby World...

George Springer’s Two Home Runs Propel Blue Jays...

Football: Inter; Inzaghi awaits return, nothing serious for...

the organization of a match at the Marseille...

US Open 2023: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid...

University of Science and Technology Beijing Wins Championship...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy