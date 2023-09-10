Rubiales said he would step down as president of the Spanish confederation

Rubiales resigned three weeks after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermos on the lips during a ceremony following Spain’s triumph in the World Cup final. According to the official, it was a consensual kiss, but Hermosova denied it and filed a criminal complaint against him this week. Subsequently, the public prosecutor’s office accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion.

Even before that, Rubiales was suspended by the world federation FIFA due to the incident, and the Spanish Sports Tribunal also started disciplinary proceedings against him.

