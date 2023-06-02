Rublev off to a good start, Kokkinakis surprises

Welcome to this live dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament. It’s already the sixth day of the French Open tennis tournament. Throughout the day, on a less disheveled pace than during our usual sports lives, we tell you here the essentials of what is happening at the Porte d’Auteuil.

France 4 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), France 2 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.), France 3 (8 p.m., 8:35 p.m.). Matches at the Simonne-Mathieu court and evening sessions of the Philippe-Chatrier court on Prime Video.

Headliners of the day

The two big favorites of the men’s table will succeed on the Philippe-Chatrier court: Novak Djokovic face the Spaniard Alexander Davidovich Fokina (No. 29 at the ATP), then Carlos Alcaraz will be opposed to the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (No. 26) in the evening session.

On the Suzanne-Lenglen, the Russian Andrey Rublev (#7) meets the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (#48). On this same court, Stefanos Tsitsipas (n° 5) will then face the Argentinian Diego Schwartzman (#95). To follow also the match between the Italian veteran Fabio Fognini (No. 130) and the Austrian Sebastian Ofner (#118). On the Simonne-Mathieu, the meeting between the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (No. 17) and the British Cameron Norrie (#14) promises a lot.

In women, Jessica Pegulaseeded n°3, faces the Belgian Elise Mertens (n° 28 at the WTA). Aryna Sabalenkaseeded n° 2, is measured against the Russian Kamilla Rakhimova (82e world). These two games will open the Philippe-Chatrier court.

A little reading while waiting

“A Grand Slam without psychodrama, it’s not possible for me”, the turbulent beginnings of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, Serbia’s “national treasure”

Roland-Garros 2023: Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, eliminated from the start by the surprising Thiago Seyboth Wild

Iga Swiatek: “Due to the war in Ukraine, there is currently a kind of chaos in sport”

Luca Van Assche, a small build with big ambitions

Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public

Court fever 14

The detailed program for this Friday can be found here.

Because it’s not just tennis in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

And also. The next live sports of the Monde.