Rublew holt Masters-Titel in Monte Carlo

Rublew holt Masters-Titel in Monte Carlo

Andrei Rublev secured the title at the Masters tournament in Monte Carlo on Sunday. The Russian, seeded number five, defeated Thiem conqueror Holger Rune from Denmark in the final in 2:35 hours 5:7 6:2 7:5. For Rublev it was the 13th tournament victory on the ATP tour, his first Masters 1000 title.

Rublev showed fighting qualities against Rune in the Principality of Monaco. After losing the first set, the 25-year-old was dominant in the second round, but fell behind again in the deciding set. When the score was 1:4, he even had to fend off a breakball to make it 1:5 on his own serve.

Rublew holt Masters-Titel in Monte Carlo

“In the third set I just hoped that I still had a chance to come back. And that’s what I did in the end,” said the sixth in the world rankings. “I said to myself: If you lose today, then at least believe in yourself to the end.”

First Masters title at the third attempt

In Monte Carlo and Cincinnati, Rublew was close to his first Masters success in 2021, but lost in the final. For his part, Rune was the youngest Monte Carlo finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2005, when the Spaniard was just 18 years old.

Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Towards the end of the game, the Dane seemed to be losing his nerve. In the penultimate game, which he was supposed to lose on his own serve, he received a warning because he angrily threw the ball into the auditorium.

