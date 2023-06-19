Rudi Garcia is the right man for Napoli: entertainment yes, but money and results also count

Rudi Garcia is the right coach for Napoli because the president Aurelio De Laurentiis chose him who is well aware of a (marketing) concept much appreciated by millennials.

I’ll try to explain starting from a premise: if I were the president of a football team for just one day (it’s the simulation I tried to do with my book At school at De Laurentiis) and if I asked my collaborators: “What does our football company sell?”, I would never want to hear the answer: “A show”. A football company doesn’t sell entertainment. A soccer company sells television rights, season tickets and tickets to watch the show, its brand for sponsorships and merchandising. These elements determine the turnover, the revenues of a football club.

The show is just the raw material which is worked on, “transformed” by workers-footballers (I apologize to all employees for forcing it) and by managers and sports management specialists (sports director, coach and staff, team manager and medical-sports coordination). How do you evaluate that “raw material”?

If I produce and sell pasta, I have to know how to choose wheat based on certain characteristics. If I am the president of a football company, however, how can I understand if the “raw material” to produce turnover, i.e. the football show, is good? There is a single yardstick (the sarristi have also noticed this, as well as Sarri): the results!

Of course, the quality of the workers and managers greatly influences the quality of any show.

Try to imagine a Christmas at the Cupiello house interpreted by Tony Servillo and directed by Paolo Sorrentino: for the producer (the one who invests his own money) the chances that that show will achieve the desired “result” are very high. Although the equation “best actors = best show” is not always perfect, there is no doubt that the possibility of achieving the goal is greater.

But the producer-president has purpose business efficiency: achieve the maximum result with the available budget. Because, if he misses a couple of shows and doesn’t sell his products (TV rights, tickets, endorsements and merchandising), he could find himself taking the books to court for the default.

Just mention the case Chievo-Verona, pointed out by all in the recent past as an example of managerial efficiency, without limiting oneself to considering only the realities that have families-safes behind them. These cases represent 10% of football companies. The remaining 90%, including our beloved Naples, to be efficient must be based on a profitable and capable production area (entertainment), made up of workers-footballers and sports management.

Here’s the thing!

The ability of Aurelio De Laurentiis lies not only in the use of the calculator, but also and above all, we repeat ad nauseam, in the aptitude for know how to choose, also for the management and the sports area (the one that produces the show), the right collaborators. Which, mind you, are not always and only the ones that cost the most!

There is no doubt that the quality of the same represents a competitive advantage.

And the fact that they earn so much confirms the principle that the only possible differentiator in modern football, regardless of how you get it (!), is the money, which allows the best technicians and the strongest players to be contracted.

In the last sixteen years, in fact, 80 national championships have been played in the five main European leagues and 75 times a team won the rose among the three most expensive (and more than two times out of three the team that had the most expensive squad ever). In the five (out of 80!) times it hasn’t happened, at the end of the championship the richest teams bought the winner’s players and won the following year (the most striking case: the Leicester by Claudio Ranieri).

Be careful, however, because in our country corporate concepts are often exaggerated with an emphasis that tends to mask incompetence. Especially in an age like the present, where opinionated masterminds of sporting extraction tend to offer us, especially from the more invasive media, historical certainties on themes and topics for which they have no competence or preparation.

True, football produces a lot of turnover. But it is a sector that does not realize profitability, profitability, earnings.

The sustainability in the time frame of Napoli’s budget lies, precisely, in the ability to produce turnover, but also to keep costs under control; in other words, in the efficiency of that cost-benefit ratio which is achieved by the prodromal ability to know how to manage the raw material well “show = result”.

And in the last ten years, Napoli is the team that, in Serie A, after the Juventus (whose investments however produced a judicial scandal), scored more points.

Not only that but I also did a little investigation on three generations of fans assuming that they show the utmost attention to their team in those 50 years of life that go, more or less, from 10 to 60: the silent generation, that of my father Agostino, born in 1931; the generation of boomers, that of the writer who was born in 1963; and the millennial generation, to which my son Agostino, born in 1994, belongs.

Well my father in his 50 years of active support has collected 14 participations in European cups, of which only two in the Champions Cup (now the Champions League) with a 28% presence rate in international competitions (4% in the Champions Cup); the undersigned, in the same interval of half a century, has instead gained 30 qualifications for the European cups, 9 of which for the Cup with ears with a 60% presence rate (18% in CL).

My son Agostino, lucky him, in just 19 years of life as an active fan, he has totaled 16 participations in international competitions, 7 of which in Champions League with an attendance rate of 84% (37% in CL)!!!

Conclusion: if you have scored more points and if you have played the continental events several times, you have put on more entertainment, you have entertained your audience (today mainly made up of millennials and generation Z) who then bought tickets, subscriptions to pay TV and t-shirts, so as surely you have been attracted to world-class sponsoring companies that would hardly have approached if you had not produced a remarkable “show = result”. Amen.

