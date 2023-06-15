Home » Rudi Garcia new coach at Serie A champions SSC Napoli
Rudi Garcia new coach at Serie A champions SSC Napoli

Italy’s soccer champions SSC Napoli have signed Rudi Garcia as their new coach. The 59-year-old Frenchman succeeds master trainer Luciano Spalletti.

Italy’s soccer champions SSC Napoli have signed Rudi Garcia as their new coach. The 59-year-old Frenchman succeeds master coach Luciano Spalletti, who led the team to their first national title since 1990 and resigned despite a contract until 2024.

Garcia most recently worked in Saudi Arabia

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is delighted to announce that Rudi Garcia will be Napoli’s new manager, the club wrote on its website. No information was given about the length of the contract.

Garcia was Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr until April. There was the collaboration”by mutual agreement” was dissolved after eight months. The media had previously reported disagreements between Garcia and superstar Ronaldo. For Garcia, Al-Nassr was the second foreign post after an engagement with AS Roma between 2013 and 2016.

