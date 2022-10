Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid 1-1: gol e highlights

Real Madrid managed to draw 1-1 against Shakhtar thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s goal in the 95th minute. On the occasion, however, the Blancos defender suffers a violent head-to-head blow with the opposing goalkeeper and leaves the field with his face covered in blood. Watch the highlights of the match

