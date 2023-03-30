Home Sports Rudy Gobert accuses the NBA of favoring the victories of the Suns, Warriors and Kings
Rudy Gobert accuses the NBA of favoring the victories of the Suns, Warriors and Kings

Rudy Gobert accuses the NBA of favoring the victories of the Suns, Warriors and Kings

Harsh accusations of Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves to the NBA after the knockout against Phoenix.
According to the French center, the NBA would favor the victories of the Suns, Warriors and Kings.

“It sucks. A suck. It’s not right. Every evening. I’ve been in the NBA for 10 years and I try to get the benefit of the doubt. But it’s hard to think that the NBA didn’t help the Suns win last night or the Warriors win last night or the Kings last night. It’s obvious. And as a player who’s been in the NBA for a while, that’s really disrespectful,” Gobert told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“I understand that we are not one of the biggest markets in the NBA. I understand they want to see KD in the playoffs, Steph Curry in the playoffs and LeBron in the playoffs. We are not there yet. It’s frustrating for me.”

