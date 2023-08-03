Rudy Gobert, after his first three-pointer: “I feel like I’ve lost my virginity”

Rudy Gobert (pivot of the Blues, after the victory of the French team over Montenegro): “(On his first three-point shot) I feel like I have lost my virginity tonight. It’s something I work on a lot, every year my confidence increases and there it is at a level where I know I can take them in matches. I have to get used to it. My teammates trust me, my coach too. The majority of fans don’t see what’s happening off the pitch and may be surprised that players are working on things they don’t see on the pitch.

(On the victory of the Blues) It’s a match where we have a lot to correct. I really liked the intensity, the way we got stronger as the match progressed. There are a lot of good things, we will progress. »

“I am satisfied that with a rougher game opposite, we have been able to keep an identical framework”

Vincent Collet, coach of the France team

Vincent Collet (coach of the France team): “I am satisfied that with a rougher game in front, we were able to keep an identical frame. We overturned the ball well again, we created a lot of open shots. It’s very positive. On the defensive side, there is indeed a weakness in the rebound (17 offensive catches for Montenegro), a lot of uncontrolled assists, two-step catches requested which cost us dearly against good interior passers like Bojan Dubljevic or Nikola Vucevic. But we only conceded 69 points, we deflected 26 balls, which is very correct, and we were aggressive like Nicolas Batum on Nikola Ivanovic. It wasn’t present enough over time, but it’s interesting. »

Evan Fournier (back of the French team): “It’s always a pleasure to find the French team, the atmosphere of the public, it’s the third year we’ve come to Montpellier (after 2015 and 2022) and today was a great victory. (On his game). Guys, it’s preparation. It’s always good to play, to put my shots, to be in the legs but there is not much to say: I try to be aggressive, fair in my choices and lead by example.

In the five, I have a good understanding with Nando (De Colo) on the back lines and Nicolas (Batum) is an excellent facilitator. Offensively, I think we can be very strong, it really pisses me off that they didn’t come last year (at Euro 2022). I get better opportunities and I have more spaces to create, that’s the key. »

