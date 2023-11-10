Rueda Makes Shocking Decision to Leave Romell Quioto Out of Honduras Squad for Matches Against Mexico

In a surprising decision, Honduras national team coach Rueda has left Romell Quioto out of the squad for the upcoming matches against Mexico in the Nations League. This bombshell announcement has sent shockwaves through the Honduran football community, as Quioto has been a key player for the national team in recent years.

The news was reported by multiple media outlets, including Diez.hn and La Prensa de Honduras, with fans and analysts speculating on the reasons behind the exclusion. While the official explanation has not been provided, it is clear that Quioto’s absence will be felt in the upcoming duels against Mexico.

With Quioto out of the squad, Rueda will now have to consider his replacements for the crucial matches against Mexico. The decision is sure to be met with mixed reactions from fans and pundits, as Quioto has been a standout performer for the national team in previous competitions.

As the football community processes this surprising development, all eyes will now be on the upcoming matches and the performance of the Honduran squad without Quioto. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

