With a peremptory one – two in the first 3 minutes of the game, Rugby Feltre inaugurates their Serie B championship as best they could, immediately placing a clear gap between themselves and Botticino, who have not been able to recover from a hit so hard. The formation coached by Federico Coppa has essentially dominated the match, forfeited the bonus point at the end of the first half, defended with order in the second half, in the face of the proud reaction of Botticino and then rounded the score in the final game.

Excellent evidence of the orderly scrum, brilliant the widened triangle, precise and continuous in proposing the median game. In short, from the debut in B of Feltre only happy notes come, or rather, the positive aspects clearly dominate those situations on which the Feltre people still have to work.

Not even the time to start the clock and the home fifteenth takes the lead: from an excellent attack platform ensured by an orderly scrum, Bellani starts, for a well-executed first meeting point, from which the ball comes out quickly, race of cut by Andrea Garlet, who slips between the opponent’s shirts and goes to score. Feltre continues to push and at 3 ‘goes back to the goal: the great protagonist is Geordie Della Dora, who escapes the Brescia defense, goes a long way and rewards the support of Giorgio Perotto, skilled in serving Di Fiore, excellent recycling of the second Roman line and ball to Enrico Francescato, who goes in goal to the flag.

With commendable generosity, Botticino tries to get back into the game, but finds an unsurpassed defense grenade.

The pressure of the XV from Brescia reaches the prize of a free kick, which brings the guests to -11. After a totally grenade start, the game becomes more balanced.

In Corso a try is canceled for a forward, on Giorgio Perotto’s transmission, but overall it seems that the Brescia team is able to slow down the grenade maneuver. It is a brief illusion, however, for Botticino, because at 32 ‘the third marking of Feltre arrives, this time the result of a two against one on the right out of the Feltre attack front, performed in an exemplary manner by Dall’Agnol and Giorgio Perotto. The bonus for the four tries is done at the end of the first half and comes as a result of a beautiful maneuver of the home team, finished by Corso for Francescato.

Botticino plays a first part of a convincing recovery, slows down the grenade meeting points and with the lineout he manages to secure more than a few playable balls. At 11 ‘Feltre is left with the man behind for the yellow card drawn at Di Fiore’s address and the guests immediately take advantage of it, thanks to the maul, who signs the first green and blue mark. The grenades grind the game, they get nervous a little, lose a pinch of clarity, but as if by magic in the end they return to give flashes of great rugby. The safe grenade goes a long way in the 37th minute, ball to Sartor, soccer on the wing for Francescato, one, two, three side steps and a goal practically in the middle of the posts. Finally, at the end, it is Enrico Perotto who blows up the Boscherai, with an overwhelming serpentine, to then absorb the tackle well inside the twenty-two opponents and reward the support of Andrea Sartor, who glides in the in-goal area, realizes the consequent transformation and closes a really convincing match for the grenade.

FELT – BOTTICINO 42-10

RUGBY FELTRE: Corso, Garlet, G. Perotto (27 ‘st Dalla Rosa), Della Dora, Francescato, Sartor, Sommariva (25’ st Aspodello), Bellani (17 ‘st Girardini), E. Perotto, Bona, Di Fiore, Codemo ( 13 ‘pt Dall’Agnol), Magallanes (37’ st Da Lan), Bellumat, Stefani. Coach Federico Coppa. Available: Bertagnin.

BOTTICINO RUGBY UNION: Gaspari, Gelmini, Muscojona, Venturini, Noventa, M. Ferrari, Ragnoli, Filippini, I. Ferrari, Bonizzardi (23 ‘pt Franzoni) (28’ pt Tonni), Soldi, Raouafi (23 ‘pt Mella), Caravaggi (1 ‘st Anghel), Tirali. Coach Maurizio Bonaldo.

REFEREE: Francesco Cagnin of Venice.

MARKERS: in the 1st half 1 ‘half Garlet tr Sartor, 3’ half Francescato tr Sartor, 11 ‘cp M. Ferrari, 32’ half G. Perotto tr Sartor, 39 ‘half Francescato tr Sartor. In the second half 12 ‘half-melee Botticino tr M. Ferrari, 37’ half Francescato tr Sartor, 39 ‘half Sartor tr Sartor.

NOTE: 11 ‘st yellow card to Di Fiore.