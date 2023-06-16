Rugby, because Italy changed coach by saying goodbye to Crowley for Quesada

Kieran Crowley it has given Italy an identity and a spectacular, different, new game. It has brought back to success after 7 years and 36 games in the Six Nations, for the first time with him in charge, the Azzurri beat Australia last November. And having said that, it would seem impossible to part with a coach who has achieved these results, with a close-knit and aligned staff. Nevertheless even relationships that work end. On the other hand we must also admit that a wooden spoon arrived in the last Six Nationsstil novo of the game aside, which a year ago came the defeat against Georgia, a team that presses from behind and grows, which is politically difficult for a president to accept at an international level, the management of the Parisse casewith our super senator still super competitive, ignored, and, if you will, that Italian language never digestednever learned, despite 3 years as a player in Parma, 5 at Benetton as a coach and a couple as an Azzurri coach. Crowley’s contract comes to… expirewith bad Italian, the Fir, Italian Rugby Federation, does not renew itexercise an option, in very cold terms and bureaucratic. We don’t know if there have been any problems in the relationship between the coach and the president. Certainly Kieran’s words make us understand how and how much he would have liked to continue his work. Anyway Crowleyworld champion on the pitch in the historic first World Cup in 1987, he will be the coach of Italy at the next Rugby World Cupa situation that is not new, not even in the mecca of rugby, in New Zealand, with Ian Foster who will be replaced by Scott “Razor” Robertson after the world cup, however it goes.