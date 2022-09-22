The C Series of rugby is underway. The calendars of the new season involving the Belluno Alpago and Belluno have been announced.

As already known, the two teams from Belluno have been included in different groups so, in this first phase, there will be no derbies. One-way matches will be played. Belluno will play an away match and one at home.

Alpago, inserted in a group of four, will play two games at home and one away.

HERE BELLUNO

The coach Alessio Dal Pont comments on the calendar in this way.

«We face the Order at home and this allows us to save ourselves a long trip. Furthermore, since the Friulians are the most formidable team, it is better to face them on our field at Villa Montalban. To prepare for the championship, on Friday evening we will go to Villorba for a joint training session and then on October 1st we will host a triangular club in which Alpago and Villorba will participate in addition to us ».

Tomorrow afternoon at the Belluno home there will be an important stage with the election of the new board of directors.

HERE ALPAGO

«The calendar looks good to us», says the yellow-green sporting director Giovanni Calvi. «We play at home against Riviera and Piave and we go away against Pasian di Prato. We are seeded, however we must not take anyone lightly and we must not make mistakes as there are one-way races. Whoever arrives first points to Serie B and can make a group of a certain type. If we place ourselves a little behind, beyond the relegation danger that I hope does not affect us, we would play in difficult groups. I hope we can get the first place to be able to play a more relaxed second part of the championship ».

The Alpago today will do a joint training with Conegliano and then will participate in the triangular of Villa Montalban.

AND CALENDAR

Group 2. 9 October 2022 2.30 pm: Jesolo – Belluno, Udine rests; 16 October 2022 2.30 pm: Belluno – Udine, Jesolo rests; 23 October 2.30 pm: Udine – Jesolo, Belluno rests. Group 7. 9 October 2022 2.30 pm: Alpago – Piave, Riviera – Pasian di Prato; 16 October 2022 2.30 pm: Pasian di Prato – Alpago, Riviera – Piave; 23 October 2.30 pm: Alpago – Riviera, Piave – Pasian di Prato.