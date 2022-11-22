Saturday 26 November the Lions will return to the field after the long international break. Benetton Rugby hosts Edinburgh in Monigo, in a challenge between two formations of the same Italian-Scottish shield. Presenting the match for the green-and-whites is Rhyno Smith.

Rhyno, after the break for the national team, how is the team?

“The three weeks off were very useful for us, there are a lot of guys back from commitments with Italy. Those of us who stayed in Treviso used the three weeks to correct the wrong aspects of the game in the last few games. In addition, as a team, we spent a lot of time together off the field, such as in the team building in Florence at the Fattoria di Maiano”.

Saturday it’s back to Monigo against Edinburgh. What race will it be?

“It will be a tough game, as always against Edinburgh. They prefer the open game, plus there will be many game situations that Edinburgh will want to exploit with the talent of their individual talents. They have very strong individualities and we will have to check their offensive qualities.”

It didn’t go well in Scotland in October. What to learn from that defeat?

“After the match in Edinburgh we understood that the most important thing for us is the control of discipline. The first half was good, we played well in defence, but the lack of discipline in the second half cost us dearly.”

How much will the home factor count?

“We know that Edinburgh often want to keep possession of the oval, for large stretches of the race. In those moments our fans will be very important to us, it will be like having an extra man on the pitch.”