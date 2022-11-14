The rose of the Lions is extended with a bang from overseas. Benetton signed opening half Jacob Umaga until 30 June 2024.

The trocar, utility back as he knows how to move even from the extreme, will reinforce the control room of the Lions following the two injuries that occurred at the Marin and Da Re openings, which will remain out for three months.

Jacob Umaga, 182cm tall and 91kg opening median, was born on July 8, 1998 in Halifax, England. Grandson of former All Black legend Tana Umaga and son of former Samoa star Mike, Jacob grew up at Kenilworth School and played at a youth level with the Kenilworth RFC. He then played the Rugby League with the Bradford Bulls. He was initially a member of the Leicester Tigers Academy, but left the Tigers to join the Wasps at the age of 18. During the 2016/2017 vintage he represented Hinckley RFC in the National League 2 North, scoring five tries in 13 appearances.

The opening half, also adept at playing from the extreme, played on loan with the Yorkshire Carnegie in the 2018/2019 Championship competition, following a spell spent by Umaga in New Zealand. He played with Auckland and won the Miter 10 Cup in 2018. The Englishman played an excellent year 2018/2019 in the Wasps team A in the Premiership Rugby Shield, collecting 82 points in seven outings, the result of three goals, 26 transformations and five placed. The talented trocar also helped the Wasps reach their sixth consecutive 7-a-side Premiership final in September 2019. The Englishman was therefore one of eight Wasps Academy players to be promoted to the first team in the 2019/2020 season.

From the 2019/2020 season to the current one, it has been part of the Vespas on a permanent basis. In more than three years he has put together a total of 72 appearances for the Wasps, including 56 in the Premiership (with 300 total points and 13 goals), 4 in the Challenge Cup, 2 in the Champions League and 3 in the Premiership Rugby Cup. , Umaga has excellent foot play, transforms and places with precision, as well as a 360 degree game view. On a national level, Umaga wore the England under 18 and under 20 jersey. With the English under 20 he won the Grand Slam during the 2017 Six Nations category.

He then was part of the under 20 national team which came second in the Under 20 World Cup of the same year, behind only New Zealand. In January 2020 he received the first call of the senior English national team, led by coach Eddie Jones, for the Six Nations 2020. On July 4, 2021 he obtained the first cap against the United States.

A few weeks ago the Wasps had to withdraw the team from the English Premiership due to economic problems and Umaga decided to marry at Benetton Rugby, signing a contract until 30 June 2024. “The injuries to Marin and Da Re forced us to return to the market to identify a profile of thickness that could do for us. – explains the general manager of the green-and-whites Antonio Pavanello – So we tried to take advantage of the opportunity to find an international level profile like Umaga. Jacob is a player with remarkable technical skills, able to attack the opponent’s defensive line and with an excellent foot. Tomorrow he will already be in Treviso and so we hope to see him on the field soon ”.

“This is a great rugby and life opportunity for my girlfriend and me. We will live in a beautiful part of the world being able to play in a first class club. It is also an opportunity for me to start over with a new club and take on a new challenge with new teammates and I am looking forward to it. There were several reasons that led me to make this decision, among them: the fact that I will play in the URC with a team made up of excellent players with great potential and that I will find Andrea Masi who trained me at the Wasps in the academy. In addition, the presence in the team of some players with whom I played together with the wasps helped me make this decision. I arrive in Treviso with the aim of putting the team in the best possible position in the league ”said Umaga, fresh from signing with Benetton.