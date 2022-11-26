Home Sports Rugby, Benetton feat: one less from the 10′ but Edinburgh is defeated
Rugby, Benetton feat: one less from the 10′ but Edinburgh is defeated

Rugby, Benetton feat: one less from the 10′ but Edinburgh is defeated

Outnumbered for 70′ – wretched Minozzi, couldn’t have made the worst debut – against the enraged Scots, with the referee waving more cards and injuries in series. Nevertheless. “The red card give us the reason to fight”, said coach Bortolami at the end of the match. “The red card gave us the reason to fight.” Knife between the teeth, Benetton won an epic game, beating Edinburgh 24-17 in front of an ecstatic Monigo.

