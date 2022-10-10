The lions win 34-14 thanks to an excellent first half, then control in the second half. Ruzza Player of the Match

Benetton Rugby dominated against the Dragons, taking home victory and bonus point, climbing to the top of the United Rugby Championship with 14 points after four days. 34-14 the final result, with Treviso in full control of the match from the first minutes. At first, on the verge of perfection, the lions combined a second concrete fraction, replying blow for blow to the Welsh. Federico Ruzza was awarded as player of the match, among the brightest of an excellent Benetton.

DOMINIO BIANCOVERDE — After a first phase of study, Treviso opens the dance with a placed by Albornoz on football in favor of the usual melee of lions. At 13 ‘a scene repeated often and willingly during the season: Nicotera launches, Ruzza collects the oval and Nicotera himself crushes the first goal of the day on the developments of the maul. Albornoz’s transformation puts Treviso on 10-0. The Dragons do not react, on the contrary, they suffer the Benetton pack that wins fouls after fouls in favor. The second marking is still born from a throw-in inside the 22 of the Welsh, just for a change won by Ruzza. The Dragons manage to stem the maul attempt, but not the Treviso possession, which after four phases sees Cannone free to fly away in the goal for the 15-0, once again transformed by the Argentine opening. Two trips by the guests in the Treviso redzone, both stemmed by Lamaro and companions without too much difficulty. The first portion of the game therefore ends at 17-0 in favor of Treviso, in full control of the match. See also Do your best to win! If the Lakers lose, the Spurs win, the Lakers will miss the playoffs completely_Game_1_NBA

TREVISO IN CONTROL — Coach Flanagan immediately changes two elements on the front line, and the team seems to draw new life from it. In fact, the first ten minutes of the second half are of Welsh brand, sealed by Dier’s goal after a persistent action by the guests. Hanrahan’s transformation brings the Dragons to 7-17. Treviso reacts immediately with Albornoz’s foot to reach +13, but the inertia of the match seems to have changed. The defense holds, the fresh forces do the rest. And if you add to this a Tomas Albornoz in a state of grace, the game is done: to see and review the Argentine’s sleight of hand to free Padovani inside the goalposts for the +20 Benetton. A defensive sleep from Treviso, however, still gives a quarter of an hour of fire to the match: Hughes slips between Zanon and Mendy, Sam Davies transforms the 14-27 in the 67th minute. But Benetton does not want to suffer as against the Scarlets, quite the contrary. To close the contest just three minutes later Mattia Bellini takes care of collecting the third offload of an action developed in speed, giving Treviso the deserved bonus point.

9 October – 18:27

