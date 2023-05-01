Home » Rugby, Challenge Cup: the final will be Toulon vs Glasgow Warriors
The European rugby weekend has come to an end and the Challenge Cup has chosen its finalists. The French from Toulon and the Scottish from Glasgow will compete in Dublin on Friday 19 May, with the two teams beating Benetton Treviso and Scarlets respectively in the semifinals.

For Toulon, as we have already said, a clear victory over the green-and-whites 23-0. An even heavier success if we consider the red card received by Ollivon after only 7 minutes of play and which left the French in numerical inferiority for practically the whole match. Despite this, Sergio Parisse and his teammates won without major problems against a Benetton team that made too many mistakes and was unable to materialize the built game.

The other semi-final was won by the Glasgow Warriors who took the Scarlets field 17-35. The Scots got off to a strong start right away with McDowell’s try after two minutes of play, but the Welshmen who first closed twice from the pitch through Costelow in the first half and then took the lead in the 31st minute with Evans’ try. A match that was decided at the start of the second half, when in the 43rd minute not only did Horne score for Glasgow’s equalizer, but Sam Wainwright’s foul also cost him a yellow card. Despite the numerical inferiority, the Scarlets come forward from the pitch, but then suffer tries from Matthews in the 50th minute and Darge in the 56th minute which send Glasgow away on 17-28. With time almost up, McDowell also scores for the final 17-35.

As mentioned, the final will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday 19 May at 21 Italian timewith the match that will be broadcast live in Italy on Sky Sport and streamed on SkyGo and NowTv.

Photo: Alessio Tarpini – LPS

