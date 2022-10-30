With a test of great effectiveness, Rugby Feltre conquers the San Marco field with a wide score and remains alone in the lead of the Serie B championship. month of June, but the match played on the lagoon field saw a total and absolute monologue of the Feltre Bulls.

The departure of Feltre was contracted, but after the partial advantage of the hosts, with the passing of the minutes Sartor and his teammates set in motion a “jingle” that proved unsustainable for the San Marco.

The first goal of Feltre arrives with a pure competitive charge, insistent and multiphase action, charged by Giorgio Perotto and finalization by an opportunist Alberto Sommariva.

Taking off some pressure, the grenades literally ramp up. The half hour runs when the entire Feltre scrum package pushes the first eight opposing men into the goal area and allows Filippo Bellani to go and crush the oval.

6 minutes pass and Sartor makes a splendid kick towards the wing, Andrea Garlet grabs the ball and ends his run in the goal. It’s not over yet, because Rugby Feltre, mindful of the first leg final, when they dominated the match in the first half and suffered the opponent’s comeback in the second half, do not take their foot off the accelerator, on the contrary. The team continues to insist, with verve, and at 40 ‘also reaches the fourth goal, again thanks to a clever play by Alberto Sommariva.

One could expect a reaction from the Venetians, however, it is Feltre who besiege the twenty-two opponents even at the beginning of the second half, so much so as to force the “lions” even to play outnumbered, for the yellow card extracted at the Preseglio address, for repeated fouls committed by the San Marco.

The grenades immediately take advantage of it and at 13 ‘they mark thanks to Corso. The inertia of the match is all in favor of Federico Coppa’s men, who in fact increase the gap, due to another splendid maneuver, which is finalized by Christian Bona, who entered a game in progress and proved to be a real fury.

The San Marco shortens with Delantone, but it is an impromptu episode, because the Feltre fans return to exhibit their game, made up of rhythm, percussion straight by straight, balls moved quickly.

In short, the hosts struggle to stem the guests, who again go to the goal, this time thanks to a splendid play by Leonardo De Marco, who with a feint leaves the direct opponent for the lands and returns to deposit the oval towards the poles.

Before the game is over, it’s also up to the best in the field, a possessed Gabriele Bertelle, to take away the satisfaction for a well-deserved goal. It ends 50-15, a result without appeal. Feltre continues to dream.

SAN MARCO – FELTRE 15-30

SAN MARCO: Bisotto, Veggis, Signorin, Costantini, Furlan, Broglio, Pesce, Semenzato, Ruggi, Preseglio, Petrella, Urban, Zanchettin, Marigo, Calore. Coach: Andrea Stevanato. Entered: Scarpa, Tempo, Delantone, Fanziolo, Pantuso.

RUGBY FELTRE: Dalla Rosa, Garlet (23 ‘st De Marco), Corso, G. Perotto, Francescato, Sartor (31’ st Della Dora), Sommariva (8 ‘st Aspodell), Bellani, E. Perotto (15’ st Bona), Bertelle, Di Fiore, Dall’Agnol, Magallanes (30 ‘st Da Lan), Bellumat (30’ st Cappelletti), Funario (15 ‘st Stefani). Coach Federico Coppa.

Referee: Jamal Kamili in Genova.

Markers: in the first half 2’cp Broglio, 20 ‘half Sommariva ntr, 30’ half Bellani tr Sartor, 36 ‘half Garlet ntr, 40’ half Sommariva tr Sartor. In the second half 13 ‘half course tr Sartor, 18’ half Bona tr Sartor, 22 ‘half Delantone tr Broglio, 36’ half De Marco ntr, 39 ‘half Bertelle tr Aspodello, 40’ half Pesce ntr.

Note: 11 ‘st yellow card to Preseglio.