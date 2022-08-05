The calendars are out. The rematch with VeneziaMestre is on the fourth day

FELTRE

Rugny Feltre’s Serie B adventure will begin on 9 October on the Botticino field, in the province of Brescia.

While the fans will be able to embrace the team for the first time at the Boscherai on Sunday 16 October, when the team coached by Federico Coppa will host Cus Padova.

Federugby announced yesterday afternoon the league calendars, in which Feltre landed after the victory in the play-off against San Marco Venezia Mestre.

And the revenge between the two teams will come already on the fourth day, the first leg on the field of the Venetians.

Here is the calendar.

1st day. Botticino – Feltre (9 October and 19 January).

2nd day. Feltre – Cus Padova (October 16 and February 19).

3rd day. Feltre – Franciacorta (23 October and 26 February).

4th day. San Marco Venezia Mestre – Feltre (30 October and 15 March).

5th day. Rugby Feltre at rest (6 November and 19 March).

6th day. Mogliano – Feltre (November 20 and March 26)

7th day. Feltre – Castellana (November 27 and April 2).

8th day. Brescia – Feltre (4 December and 23 April).

9th day. Feltre – Sandonà (11 December and 30 April).

10th day. Mirano – Feltre (December 18 and May 7).

11th day. Feltre – Villorba (January 22nd and May 14th).