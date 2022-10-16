Second consecutive victory for Rugby Feltre, in a truly convincing Serie B start. Even without shining, as had happened with the Botticino, the grenades also surpass the Cus Padova, conquering the full booty, for the four goals achieved. After two games, the XV coached by Federico Coppa leads the group ranking and, in view of more difficult times, can enjoy the moment with satisfaction.

The South Africans say that the ordered scrum is grammar, for those who want to write correct in rugby and Feltre, in the course of this last year, in grammar, read in the ordered scrum, has worked a lot, if it’s true, as it is true , that even with the cussini the pack played a leading role. The lineout, on the other hand, grew over the course of the match, without ever reaching, on this occasion, excellent levels of efficiency.

In the middle of the field the grenades struggled more than expected and consequently the enlarged triangle was less brilliant than on other occasions. In short, second victory, first place in the standings, but also ample room for improvement.

Feltre thinks they have immediately put the game downhill, going to mark first, when six hundred seconds have elapsed from the kick-off: Di Fiore loads straight ahead, Sartor sets Francescato in motion, who absorbs the pressure of the opposing line and makes the oval reach the open sea, where Bertelle is ready to grab the ball and deposit it near the goalposts. Little by little, however, the Paduan go up the field and, thanks to the numerical superiority, with a series of quick collections, near the point of meeting, they go to mark on 33 ‘with Malerba.

The reaction of Rugby Feltre, however, is from a team that knows perfectly what it wants, in fact, before the first half ends, the grenades come back: Garlet goes a long way in the left lane and, once tackled, he serves Giorgio Perotto, good at reaching out and going to crush near the flag.

In the second half Sartor and his teammates immediately start an insistent forcing, forcing Cus to repeatedly fouls, who is left with one less man; at the third consecutive kick, Feltre plays fast, surprises the host defense and Andrea Garlet can score. With Filippo Da Lan also comes the fourth goal, the first ball played by the young forward grenade.

In the final the Cus Padova shortens, all in all deservedly, due to the stubbornness with which he has expressed himself throughout the race.