More kilos and more centimeters, so as not to suffer too much in Serie B. After the promotion won in the final of the playoffs with San Marco Venezia Mestre, Rugby Feltre has worked with great intensity on the market, to extend an excellent squad, but which needs to be an addition of experience, weight and height for the next championship.

Therefore, the Argentine prop Martin Magallanes, from Rugby Milan and the second line Leonardo Di Fiore, who played with the Florentia shirt in the season just ended, arrive in Feltre.

Enrico Francescato will also remain in Feltre, who preferred to stay in the garnet jersey to the proposals from higher category teams.

President Paolo Aspodello he comments on the strengthening made by the grenade company.

«This is a logical design development, which follows the path that led us to promotion. The team and the coaching staff have been very good at shortening the times and conquering the B. Once they have moved up in the category, it has seemed necessary to go and extend a young squad in those roles in which presumably there will be more effort, i.e. on the front line and in the second. Thus, we have identified two profiles, such as those of Martin Magallanes and Leonardo Di Fiore, which bring us experience, weight and athletic exuberance. To them is added the confirmation of Enrico Francescato, about whose qualities there is little to say, being an athlete we have already seen at work in the final sprint to climb to B and who was Benetton permit player, as well as having won the Scudetto with Petrarch ».

Martin Magellan it is the first line reinforcement that Feltre was looking for and it looks like this.

«I am 37 years old, I am Argentine, born in Tucuman, a small province in central northern Argentina, I arrived in Italy five years ago and I wore the Milan Rugby shirt in Serie A for five seasons, in the role of right prop. I am very proud and enthusiastic to put all my experience in the forefront of Rugby Feltre ».

Leonardo Di Fioreon the other hand, he is Roman and has a long experience behind him, although still young, with teams such as Viadana, Caimani, Florentia, Alghero, Cus Roma, as well as with the national team at XIII.

“I am very happy that Feltre gives me this opportunity to continue my career and be able to lend a hand to face the Serie B championship. I am happy to put some of my experiences at the disposal of Rugby Feltre and to receive more more. I am content with how the guys welcomed me, with the sporting direction I found. We will be able to demonstrate our qualities, I am convinced ».

Enrico Francescato he arrived in Feltre a little quietly, starting with the specific training of the medians, and then letting himself be convinced by the enthusiasm and passion he found, playing three games in the championship final, with four goals to his credit.

«With the first training sessions, with the first match, I got to know the team, the coaching staff and all the components around the team and to appreciate once again the environment of the oval ball. I was very impressed by the team spirit that characterizes the boys and the pure passion that binds them ».