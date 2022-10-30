The month of the Autumn Nations Series opens, seasoned with the advances of the weekend and which for Italy begin on Saturday 5 November at the Plebiscito Stadium (2 pm, live on Rai and Sky) with the match against Samoa.

The very little “peaceful” in a more rigorous version than the reputation of an improvised and stuffed national team. They have already arrived, they are based at the Crown Plaza in Limena and from today they are guests of Petrarca alla Guizza for four days of training (rest Wednesday) and is a group made up of: 14 Top 14 players, 7 Super Rugby, 7 Premiership and a former All Blacks. Today it will be known if there will be windows to see the training of McFarland and his companions with the usual assault of the Paduan mini-rugby players.

Of Saturday’s advances, the Azzurri will have watched Japan-All Blacks (31-38) with fun and Scotland-Australia (15-16) with more attention as the Wallabies will be the opponents of Saturday 12 in Florence. The balance was broken only for a yellow to Scotland that allowed Foley to override the result. But in the final Blair Kinghorn missed the decisive place. Australia hadn’t won in Edinburgh since 2016.

Meanwhile, Italy is “hiding” in Verona where Crowley gathered 60 Azzurri to prepare for both the match at the Plebiscito and that of Italy XV (Troncon selector) also committed on Saturday against Leicester in England. The transfer to Padua will take place on Thursday 3 for the announcement of the starting line-up.

The first problem for the coach is to know the exact condition of Ange Capuozzo, the Cardiff hero, expected yesterday but put on the list of injuries of Toulouse after the Top 14 match. If he is not available and given the absence of Padovani injured, the widened triangle lacks options. Possible repechage among those who were already destined for Leicester, Allan out of role or the Marin option by removing him from jersey 12 in which Crowley wants him as second director alongside Paolo Garbisi.

Stadium: in addition to the Plebiscito car park, there are two nearby areas such as the Severi in via Pettinati and the bowling green in via Vermigli. But the simplest thing is to park at the terminus of the north tram 300 meters from the stadium with a marked pedestrian path. Or park at the Guizza terminus and get on the tram.

Tickets: 8 thousand seats and 2000 in the parterre: 30 euros in the East stand, 20 in the West stand, 10 in the West parterre.