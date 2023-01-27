Bad banana case, Nemer disqualified for six months: he will be able to return to the field only next season.

Ivan Nemer, prop of Benetton Rugby, 11 caps with the national team, has been suspended until 30 June 2023.

Federugby made it known. “The sanction was imposed by the Federal Court, following the request for indictment by the Federal Prosecutor and in compliance with the Fir Justice Regulations and World Rugby Rule 18, on the basis of the investigations carried out in relation to what occurred on the occasion of a private lunch organized by Benetton Rugby athletes on 20 December and publicly announced via social media by Ivan Nemer’s teammate, Cherif Traorè, and the subsequent request for a plea deal”, explains Fir.

The player gave a rotten banana to his Benetton Rugby teammate. “In defining the sanction, the Federal Court, in accepting the request for a plea deal, took into consideration Nemer’s desire to shed full clarity on what happened, the regret represented towards his partner, the recognition of the shame caused by his behavior to the image of the Benetton Rugby franchise, of Italian rugby and of the Game in general, as well as the exemplary behavior always maintained by the athlete on and off the field during his career. The player has renounced the right to appeal the sentence”.

The Italian Rugby Federation, in taking note of the decision taken by the Federal Court, has defined in agreement with Benetton Rugby that the player actively participates as a specialist in the scrum ordered by the FIR Migrants Project and that, at the same time, he takes part in a training course and raising awareness on integration issues in an independent structure, which will be specially identified for him. The athlete’s future involvement in the international FIR activity is subject to permanent participation and the subsequent successful completion of the training and awareness-raising process, which must be certified by the organizing body.

Ivan Nemer asked to be able to release the following statement: “Racism has not and will never have any role in my life, just as it shouldn’t have in the life of any of us. I am deeply sorry for what has happened, for the stupidity of my act , from the displeasure caused to a friend, from having caused damage to my team, my teammates, the country I represent and the Game I love.I come from a multicultural country like Argentina, where cultures have been mixing for over a century, and I have always shared the locker room and the field with teammates and friends from all over the world.What happened does not represent me, but at the same time it must make me and make us reflect on how much more needs to be done to change our culture, overcome stereotypes more vulgar, get closer to each other even more than what already happens. rebute with my testimony to sensitize more and more young rugby players on issues that must be addressed and understood to make not only our sport better, but the world in which we live”.