The patrol of Italian rugby players in foreign professional leagues was not so numerous for years. There are 25 between England and France, in leading roles or called to gain the limelight.

The English championship will begin next weekend, with several Italians involved in the last friendly matches. The best news for the national team comes from third-row Jake Polledri, who returned to the field two years after a serious injury, in the second-team challenge of Gloucester against Harpury; Stephen Varney also played. “If there hadn’t been the nerve damage I could have managed the injury in a year – he said on the BBC radio – Now the knee is very good, I’m happy to play again, I want to be a stronger player than before” .

Garbisi center

Over the weekend, the French Top 14 started with a surprise. The reigning champion Montpellier fielded Paolo Garbisi first center and not opening for 80 ‘, entrusted to Luis Carbonel. He lost 26-22 from the European champions of Rochelle, where Tommaso Boldrini, formerly of Prato and Rovigo, is athletic trainer. Coach Galthié re-proposed the ticket of the two openings seen last season, when it was the South African Handré Pollard who slipped the center and Garbisi was playing number 10. Will it be a new development for the blue’s career? Also in Montpellier there is Giovanni Sante, destined for the Espoirs team, as in Clermont the utility back Carlo Mey. Sergio Parisse played 73 ‘in Toulon, winning 40-25 over Bayonne, Pietro Ceccarelli took over in the 48th minute in Brive defeated 31-27 by Lyon. Not used Ange Capuozzo in Toulouse, in the season of the big jump from Pro D2, and Federico Mori in Bordeaux. In Pro D2 Marco Fuser moved the second line to Massy, ​​last season at Newcastle in the Premiership. In the first two days two defeats and he was the starter: 51 ‘in 33-5 with Oyonnax, 54’ in 40-24 with Rouen. In Colomiers Ugo Gori played from the 64th minute on the first day, winning 22-6 over Carcassonne. In the second, the Michele Campagnaro center made his debut, yet another attempt to return to high levels after serious injuries. He entered in the 54th minute in the 22-15 defeat in Rouen. The third line Edoardo Iachizzi has yet to make his debut at the Vannes. In Nationale, third professional division, David Odiete on the field 80 ‘with Nice in the 17-9 defeat in Narbonne. Charly Trussardi not used by Albi.