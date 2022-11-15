His two decisive goals for the first victory over Australia: “Weight 71 kilos, the head counts more than the body. At the basis of the change is identity and ability to impose itself”

The candidacy has a nice specific weight: yesterday World Rugby included Ange Capuozzo among the four finalists for the recognition of “Emerging Player of the Year”. The others? Englishman Henry Arundell, 20 year old London Irish extreme and Irish Mack Hansen, 24 year old Connacht winger and Dan Sheehan, 24 year old Leinster hooker. The winner, chosen by a panel made up of great exes – from McCaw to Dusatoir – will be announced on Sunday at the now traditional Monte Carlo Gala. For Italy, in contention for the “Goal of the Year”, there will also be Edo Padovani.

Does it need to be said that the “framed” action is the one that in March, in Cardiff, gave Italy the victory over Wales? To propitiate it, at 79 ‘, was an irresistible serpentine from Capuozzo …

Ange, since that day the national team, which in the Six Nations came from 36 consecutive knockouts in 7 years, has won five games out of six, the first in history against Australia on Saturday included and has risen to 11th place in the ranking: what is happening?

"It is the result of a process that began about a year ago, coincidentally coincided with my entry into the national team: our identity and our heart are at the base. We have faith and, technically, we believe in ourselves: we move the ball, we are determined. in the impacts, we look for the aerial game. Being able to do it in training is one thing, in the game another ".

Did you understand the extent of the feat made with the Wallabies?

“It was an incredible, unforgettable match. We managed to impose our game plan, our style, filling the spaces in speed. This is what our coach Kieran Crowley asks of us. Now, thinking about the challenge to the world champion South Africa , we will have to stay focused and down to earth. “

From the height of its 177 centimeters, in these hours when everyone is looking for it (yesterday, at the Verona meeting, even a troupe of Canal +, ed), he repeats that in rugby more than the physical, the head counts.

“That’s how it is: our sport cultivates differences. There is room for ups and downs, for those with great tactical intelligence and those with less. We need everyone. Motivations count. This is the message I hope will arrive. to the youngest “.

How do you live this moment of popularity?

“I am proud to be in the national team: it has been my dream since I started playing at the age of 5. I am proud of my Neapolitan origins and linked to my family.”

What if coach Galthié had called her up for France?

“It didn’t happen: I proposed to Fabio Roselli’s under 20 after a friendly match with the Grenoble youth team in 2019. And I consider myself lucky.”

His story as a … native?

"The paternal great-grandparents left Naples after the Second World War to settle in Saint-Laurent, the Italian quarter of Grenoble. The grandfather was 2-3 years old. They opened a glove manufacturing company, which had been closed for some time. In 1970, father was born. Franc. Mamma, Emmanuelle, is French but originally from Madagascar ".

What do your folks do?

“Of furnishings for restaurants and hotels, while a large part of the family, cousins ​​in the lead, manages the Cafés Fraica, a rather popular roasting company”.

Have you ever been to Naples?

“Three times, the last four years ago. I still have relatives there, even though the majority of Italian Capuozzo are between Bologna and Rome.”

Were there among the 31 people you bought tickets for the Florence match for?

“Some did, although many came from France”.

Emma, ​​his half, in the lead.

“He never fails. He’s from Saint-Raphaël, between Provence and the Côte d’Azur. We met there, years ago when I went on holiday there with friends. He followed me first to Grenoble and now to Toulouse, where I’ve been playing since this season” .

“He studies marketing and works part-time collaborating in the organization of medical conferences”.

“Wonderfully and for rugby it’s a paradise. The passion is unique. Overflowing”.

How in Naples for football?

“I think very similar. I am happy for the primacy of Spalletti’s team. And of Kvaratskhelia.”

“In July, with the national team, we were in Batumi: the match went badly, but there we talked about nothing but the transfer of Khvicha from the local team. It seemed like a nice coincidence.”

The two goals at the debut in Rome against Scotland in the field from 46 ‘, the action against Wales, the fresh double to Australia: what remains of all this?

"Sport thrives on emotions and these are enormous. For me and for those who love me".

What is your relationship with Crowley?

“Excellent: he does not give much confidence, but we are happy to discuss with him, because he is balanced”.

How do you find yourself in the enlarged triangle with Bruno and Ioane?

“Wonderful: we play with instinct, we speak the same language, we understand each other on the fly”.

Will he ever return to playing scrum-half as he did at the beginning?

“Out of necessity, if they asked me. The clothes of the extreme or the wing now tread on me better.”

When asked who her oval references were, she gave different answers.

“Players like the French Christophe Dominici, the Fijian Sireli Boo or the South African Cheslin Kolbe: fast people, capable of putting on a show”.

What do you like besides rugby?

"Interior design, a passion inherited from my parents, strumming the piano, humming and reading, especially books related to personal development. At 16-17 they helped me a lot."