Rugby Six Nations Italy – Ireland live today 25 February

The most amazing series of matches ever happened to the Azzurri continues today at the Olimpico where the strongest team in the world arrives which, coincidentally, is not the usual New Zealand, but Ireland which actually beat the All Blacks in the last four games three times, including two down there upside down. In summary, the most stellar season in the history of Italian rugby began with the appetizer from Samoa and so far we are within the norm. Then in line Australia (sensational first Italian victory), South Africa world champions, France second in the world rankings (a blue knockout), England that we have never beaten and now Ireland that dominates with absolute authority from the top of the ranking thanks to a game that always leaves you speechless in terms of power, technique and effectiveness. It’s just that it had never happened that two Six Nations teams led the standings and it’s up to Italy, 12th, to come back against this overwhelming current.

FOUR LUNGS

«Yes, the Irish are very strong – admits the blue captain, the Roman Michele Lamaro – it’s wonderful to see them at work. And that’s why it will be wonderful to compete with them, with the maximum possible. In truth, they don’t have any weaknesses, the only strategy is to put pressure on them, because otherwise they are capable of building actions of even thirty, thirty-five phases: an enormity that wears down even the toughest players. We are ready to give it a try, we grow from game to game and then we play at home: the Olimpico always gives a great boost». “Mitch” Lamaro also speaks and smiles when he explains that «this group no longer has reverential fears linked to the history or tradition of their opponents, attitudes which in the past have penalized the Azzurri too much. Each rival is evaluated for what he expresses and that’s it. Great respect for everyone, but then we want to proudly impose our strategy».

Here, let’s evaluate the Irish: well, in the game in which they scrambled France, there was an effective playing time of 46 minutes, an unheard-of record, stuff that needs four lungs, stuff that resembles football times. The greens’ pack and backs, coached by the Englishman Andy Farrell, orchestrate the game on a well-known score, even monotonous, cynical, without frills, which never puts possession at risk. The problem, for the opponents, is that this team never misses a pass, a kick, a touche, a scrum. Jamming it requires superhuman skills, even the All Blacks have said once they are knocked down.

Let’s get to the excellent news: today coach Crowley recovers Paolo Garbisi who missed the first two games due to an ailment. He is number 10, the playmaker, 22 years old and a lot of talent so much so that last year he won the Brennus Shield (the Scudetto in France) as a starter in his first season at Montpellier. In contrast to Ireland, precisely because of the same fundamental shirt, the most powerful talisman is missing, Johnny Sexton, replaced by Ross Byrne who, with all due respect, is not the same thing. And the star of the three-quarters, Ringrose, is also out at the last moment, with the position going to McCloskey, and also in this case we win. “We are impressed by Italy’s progress – says coach Farrell – It will be a very tough test for us already on the front line, then we will have to stop an attack that has an unpredictable player like Ange Capuozzo”. Thank you, but in the meantime the bookies give us a knockout by at least 20 points and are willing to pay 11 times for Italy’s victory. Same scenario as always: out of 34 matches we won only 4 and only one in the Six Nations.

Well, it happened just in 2013 here at the Olimpico where we haven’t raised our fists to the sky since then. From that surprise debacle, Ireland has kept 3 players today (Murray, on the bench, the best known) while the Azzurri are all new and ready to try to put an end to this bitter ten-year period.

Paolo Ricci Bitti

The third round schedule

25 February Italy-Ireland at 3.15 pm (live from SkySport, NowTv and Tv8); Wales-England at 17.45 (SkySport and NowTv); 26 February France-Scotland at 4 pm (SkySport and NowTv).

The standings: Ireland (+37 points scored/conceded difference) and Scotland (+34) p. 10; England (+11) p. 6; France (-8) p. 5; Italy (-22) p.1; Wales (-52) p. 0.

The formations

Italy: 15 Ange Capuozzo, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Michele Lamaro (cap.), 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Federico Ruzza , 4 Niccolò Cannone, 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Available 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Alessandro Fusco, 22 Luca Morisi, 23 Tommaso Allan

Allenatore Kieran Crowley

Irlanda: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Stuart McCloskey, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Craig Casey, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Caelan Doris, 5 James Ryan (cap.), 4 Iain Henderson, 3 Finlay Bealham, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter

A disposizione 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Dave Kilcoyne, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Ryan Baird, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Jimmy O’Brien

Andy Farrell trainer

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Linesmen: Wayne Barnes (England), Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Marius Jonker (Sudafrica)