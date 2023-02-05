The men’s national rugby team was beaten 29-24 by France on the first day of the Six Nations. At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the match against the reigning champions and big favorites of the tournament was much closer than expected. Italy managed to stay in the game until the end and were only overcome with ten minutes to go. His points were scored by Tommaso Allan, with four free kicks, and by Ange Capuozzo, author of the only Italian try of the match, against four by France.

Italy will play their next match of this Six Nations on Sunday in London against England, who were beaten 29-23 at home by Scotland yesterday. In the other match of the first day Ireland beat Wales 34-10.