He was 59 years old, was an architect, died of a heart attack in the office. Second and third row, he was among the protagonists of the two titles in 1988 and 1990 with Botha

Rovigo and Italian rugby are in mourning. At 59, a heart attack killed Piero Reale, 59, architect, “mister touche” of the rossoblù in the 1980s and 1990s, when he won the 1988 and 1990 league titles, the latter as captain. For a period, until 2015, he was also the director of the club.

Against Weir

Reale was one of the symbols of the great Rovigo of the 1980s, that of Naas Botha, Gert Smal, Tito Lupini and Massimo Brunello. Second and third row, who grew up in the rossoblù academy like his older brother Paolo, had collected 7 appearances for the national team, between 1987 and 1992. The last one, on the second row, was a historic match because it was the first match against Scotland – then with the label “A”, but in fact the real one with Gavin Hastings, Chalmers and Armstrong among others on the field -: it was played at Melrose and the match ended 22-17. By a bitter fate, in touchline as second jumper he challenged Doddie Weir, the legendary Scottish rook who died a few days ago after having fought against ALS for years.

