Sports

Fourth round and fourth defeat for Italy in Six Nations 2023. At the Olimpico, the Azzurri lost 29-17 to Wales, who won their first success in this edition of the tournament. At the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the Azzurri score two tries with Negri e Brex, but that’s not enough: the Welsh overtake them in the standings, relegating Crowley’s boys to the fourth consecutive defeat and in last place. Next Saturday 18 March the Italian national team will close its Six Nations at the home of Scotland.

Italy struggled in the second half when they entered the field much tougher than in the first part of the match, and in the 68th minute the second goal arrived thanks to Brex, converted by Allan. It goes on 17-29 with just under a quarter of an hour to go and the Azzurri they hope it is not too late for a business. But, despite a generous last part of the match, they fail to reach the goal and the match ends with the Welsh victory and thebitterness blue for not having played from the beginning with the determination of the second half.

