Eight goals for Foster’s men who ramp up in the final. On the field of Ireland-South Africa, at 21 France-Australia

Wins, but not without suffering, New Zealand engaged in the second autumn test match in Cardiff: against Wales they finish 55-23 (22-13 at half time).

All Blacks to the end

Determined to do better than Japan’s 38-31 last week, the All Blacks are in trouble in the first half, before reacting and taking off in the second half of the match with four good tries that are worth a large final margin. The initial 17-0 must not be deceived, Wales – orphan of Halfpenny, injured in the warm-up – remains in the game (10-17 at 30 ‘and 23-29 at 50’), before capitulating due to fatigue in the New Zealand final: another four tries and a 55-23 success, waiting to face Scotland next Sunday and England at Twickenham on November 19th. As for Wales, it will host Argentina, Georgia and Australia in the coming weekends.

