DUBLIN

The Azzurro balance closes 2022 with another special victory, that of the Under 20s in Dublin on Saturday 17 December against the same age group of Ireland 50-47, an encore of last year’s success also in December. Il trefoil presented itself as a “development” Under 20, but the owners were all there.

It’s a restart: if in 2021 the victory heralded an extraordinary season (6 victories: three for the first time in the 6 Nations and “first” over England, three and bronze in the Summer Series in Treviso with an encore again over the English), this time – after a few months – coach Brunello’s formation was very renewed on the field.

Many players born in 2002 passed senior, many of the then “18-year-olds” of 2003 and 2004 who remained in the ranks such as Passarella, Gesi, Berlese, Sante (hired by Montpellier, Paolo Garbisi’s club) and Battara to name a few.

If it is true that the Azzurri chain has found many talents born between 1998 and 2002 who populate the Urc and the senior national team, quality was not taken for granted even in the transfer of class. The new cycle wins even if it doesn’t sound a bit out of tune, the result doesn’t tell the whole story.

Gesi scored for Italy, Odiase (twice) in the first half; Gallorini, Battara, Quattrini, and Passerella in the second half. Sante only made one transformation wrong.

Satisfied Massimo Brunello: «It’s a pity about the two tries scored in the first half, which I must say really made me angry, because otherwise the team expressed itself very well, at times dominating an Ireland that was both technically and temperamental never had any intention of giving gifts. In the second half it was clear that we had a different pace, without some lightness in the management of possession we could have exploited some situations to close it much earlier, even if it must be said that their last try came from the lack of alignment between the time marked on the scoreboard and the one on the referee’s clock: we kicked out convinced it was over, instead they were able to play the last touch and went in there, closing on 47 instead of 40».

Ireland U20 v Italy U20 47-50 (26-19)

Marcatori: PT 2’ m. Gesi, nt (0-5); 9’ m. IRE, t. IRE (7-5); 14’ m. Odiase, t. Sante (7-12); 27’ m. IRE, nt (12-12); 29’ m. Odiase, t. Sante (12-19); 36’ m. IRE, t. IRE (19-19); 40’ m. IRE, t. IRE (26-19)

ST 44′ m. Gallorini, t. Healthy (26-26); 46′ m. Battara, t. Healthy (26-33); 55′ m. Quattrini, t. Healthy (26-40); 59′ m. IRE, t. IRE (33-40); 65′ m. IRE, t. IRE (40-40); 66′ CP Sante (40-43); 74′ m. Passerella, t. Healthy (40-50); 80′ m. IRE, t. IRE (47-50)

IRLANDA U20: Telfer; Nicholson, Cooney, Berman, Oji; Lynch, Oliver; McNabney, Quinn, Dunne; O’Connell,, Irvine; Barrett, McCarthy, Hadden. Head Coach: Richie Murphy

A disposizione (rolling subs, tutti entrati): Sheahan, Morris, McCarthy, Hopes, Gleeson, Cawley, Prendergast, Gavin, McErlean, O’Tighearnaigh, Mangan

ITALY U20: Simoni; Gesi, Elettri, Passarella, Douglas; Sante, Battara; Odiase, Rubinato, Berlese; Mattioli, Pontarini; Gallorini, Quattrini, Taddei. Head Coach: Massimo Brunello

Available (rolling subs, all entered except Di Stefano): Gasperini, Aminu, Artuso, Turrisi, Di Stefano (NE), Bozzoni, Brisighella, Bozzo, Ruaro, Scalabrin, Botturi