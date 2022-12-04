Sixteen victories out of 32 are the record-breaking 2022 Azzurro balance now in the archives: 5 from Maggiore, 6 from the Under 20s and 6 from women. Some glittering ones: Cardiff’s triumph that revealed Capuozzo and the “first” with Australia in Florence but also the very out of tune note of Batumi and the knockout with Georgia; the Azzurrini beat England twice (fourth in the 6 Nations with a record of 3 goals, bronze in the Summer Series with 8) and the historic quarter-finals at the girls’ World Cup. There is no equal precedent in recent decades. Everything stems from the training chain (contested for years and contestable, subject to a review for a year, but the number of talents churned out all at once, albeit late) is undeniable) which is yielding one of the youngest national teams in the world where the border with the Under 20 he becomes weak (Marin, Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi etc. have already made their debut) probably he won’t mature in 10 months in the World Cup in France, but he will certainly do in the following four years.

FIR-TOP 10 CLASH IN BOLOGNA

An important fracture has arisen on this budget: that between the Federation and the clubs of the Top 10, the largest domestic league.

On Tuesday 6 December in Bologna there will be a meeting between the presidents and the Fir summit. On the plate the interrupted collaboration, the management of talents, the rebirth of the Lega (formerly Lire) of clubs

The Top 10 is the most important relationship in nurturing talent. Now interrupted by the decision of the Top 10 clubs not to accept the lift downhill, the permit on the contrary with players from Zebre and Benetton where, for example, there is a shortlist of 68 athletes. Thus the talents (Berlese and Passarella among others) were diverted to Serie A.

The Top 10 is that step below the Urc which in 2021-22 thanks to the showcase of Italia A and Emergenti has not only revealed Bruno (Parma) and Capuozzo (then ProD2) or disillusioned with Ratuva (wanted by Crowley once and never again , given the explosion of the other two wings) but also Nicotera, Casilio and Izekor to quote from the domestic championship.

Together with the Top 10, Fir shared the Italy A project (beats Spain, Romania, Uruguay in 2021 just below Italy’s ranking) also in a technical sense, supporting coach Troncon with the coaches of Petrarca and Rovigo, Marcato and Giazzon , also on the South African tour. Collaboration interrupted in the recent move to Leicester. Fixtures with Spain, Romania and Premiership clubs are already on the calendar. The friction between the president Marzio Innocenti and the clubs started with the money (160 thousand euros per club) that the Fir grants to the 10 participants but, starting this year, bound to projects and no longer free. Then the clubs did not release the players for a tour planned by Franco Smith (now in Glasgow) because communicated late. Finally, the no to permits from the Academies, in order not to “overturn the values ​​of the championship”.

In the meeting on training on Friday in Rome, Innocenti said: «I confirm that the problem relates to the Top10 clubs, which have decided not to comply with the Fir’s requests regarding training. On closer inspection, some clubs would like to join, while others are negative about it. I pass over it and hope to resolve the matter in Bologna. If it is not resolved we will find alternative solutions, also because it is not written anywhere that the Fir cannot agree only with some companies, but must instead generalize the thing ».

And then the jab at the appeal of the Top 10: «If there are 2,000 people in a Serie B derby like Paganica-Avezzano while the Italian champion team making its debut in the Top 10 makes 50, the problem is not rugby but of society”.

And on the League? «The League is welcome if they really want to do it. It means having someone who finds financial resources for the Top 10».

Ratuva Tavuyara is the new winger of Rovigo, sold by Benetton at least until the end of the year. If Rovigo doesn’t accept the talents, he certainly doesn’t snub an Azzurro, even though he has fallen in favor with Treviso. But like everyone it could, in theory, be a permit in URC.

DONNE

Today the new women’s coach will be ratified, called to take on Di Giandomenico’s legacy, made up of successes culminating in a 2nd place in the 6 Nations and access to the quarterfinals, a generational transition underway and a great rugby “psychologist”. In 2023 the 6 Nations of the Azzurrine U20 will start in a rugby that is expanding. The Azzurra house is confirmed in Parma, as instead for the boys the 6 Nations will be repeated in the three home matches in Treviso.