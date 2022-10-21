Benetton is back in its lair, where it has so far built its entire ranking. It is now evident, as we will also see from the comparison of the formations, that there are two teams: the home one, perky and determined, and the away one, its exact opposite. The problem is that the Bulls are by far the toughest opponent among those faced so far on friendly grass, so the Monigo’s unbeatenness will be jeopardized tonight.

Should they continue to win, the Lions would have accomplished another of their exploits: the Bulls, the other team with Treviso in sixth place with 14 points, like all South Africans are formidable from the athletic side, as confirmed by coach Marco Bortolami: “They they base the game on the domination of the static phases, for which it will be important for us to be solid. They play very direct rugby to win the lead line, so we will have to prevail in contacts to block their play. Discipline will also be very important in order not to give them the opportunity to play in our 22 meters ».

On the same wavelength is Gianmarco Lucchesi, the hooker who will start from the bench: «In attack we will have to make them move a lot, during the week we tried to find new options that could put them in difficulty. They come from a match against Munster in which they have suffered a lot and will do everything possible to redeem themselves, also by virtue of how it went at the Rainbow Cup final ».

About that historic race won almost a year and a half ago there are five, among the owners, the veterans in the initial XV, namely Brex, Zanon, Duvenage, Lamaro and Ruzza; just three survivors from the blow in Edinburgh, that is Bellini and Zanon (called up with Alongi, Da Re, Drago, Drudi, Izekor and Piantella for the match of 5 November in Leicester between the Premiership champions Tigers and the Italia XV selection of coaches Ale Troncon) as well as Albornoz, a clear sign that the staff wanted to launch a line-up very similar to those seen so far at home.

That there really is a XV from Monigo and an away match is too early to say but, of course, the coincidence is curious. In particular, tonight among the backs we will see Da Re for Padovani (there is still Rhyno Smith, ironed, it is hoped to recover him for the trip to Glasgow), Mendy in place of Tavuyara, Brex for Menoncello and Duvenage replacing Hidalgo-Clyne ; in third Lorenzo Cannone, captain Lamaro and Zuliani return for Stowers, Halafihi and Steyn respectively.

The second line is also completely new, with Ruzza inheriting the jersey of Wegner and Scrafton that of Lazzaroni, and also the first: Ferrari, Nicotera and Nemer to push in place of Tetaz, Lucchesi and Gallo.

TO PLAY IN: Treviso, Monigo stadium, 6.30 pm.

BENETTON: As a King; Mendy; Brex, Zanon, Bellini; Albornoz, Duvenage; L. Cannone, Lamaro, Zuliani; Ruzza, Scrafton; Ferrari, Nicotera, Nemer. Available: Lucchesi, Gallo, Pasquali, N. Cannone, Halafihi, Albanese, Menoncello, Watson. Herds Bortolami.

BULLS: Arendse; Bantam, Goose, Vorster, Simelane; C. Smith, Paper; Louw, Van Staden, Coetzee; Nortje, Swanepoel; Klopper, Du Plessis, G. Steenekamp. A disposition: Wessels, Matanzima, M. Smith, W. Steenkamp, ​​WJ Steenkamp, ​​Burger, M. Steyn, Jacobs. All. White.

ARBITRO: Murphy (Irl.).

MEDIA: Diretta su Eurosport 2 e in streaming su Eurosport Player e Discovery+.

MARKET. No, there is no Faiva in Benetton’s goals, even on the hunt for a hooker. But in an England that sees the Wasps sink after the Worcester Warriors (and 2 other clubs are floundering), a name appears on the agenda of Zatta and Pavanello. That of Paolo Odogwu, a powerful trocar, 25 years old, an Italian Nigerian eligible for Italy (coach Smith called him for England but never deployed) who was in fact under the Waps and now finds himself free in the wax of a club . But there is a queue for him. Treviso can also serve the national team: he will decide … The well-informed say that Ghirada has carried out a survey. In the past Odogwu had politely declined the blue advances, focusing on England. And in the meantime, his performance has been less continuous.