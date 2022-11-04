The Plebiscite of Padua, a stadium often denigrated for not being up to international standards and the beauty of other oval temples, has its own history. A theater where amazing scudetto finals were seen, selections played (Dogi, Colonna), the All Blacks and Australia passed, hosted a University World Cup and the best Under 20 World Cup in history and Saturday 5 November (2 pm, live on Sky Sport Arena and Tv8) after 26 years the senior national team is back against a power from the antipodes.

Italia Samoa is the starting point of the young national team in a one-year journey to reach France 2023. The Italy of Lamaro and Garbisi (Paolo passed from youth to triumph in the Top 14), hidden leaders like the Paduan Ruzza ( at the first in his city), of the competition between pylons, of a foreign patrol that comes and goes. The best of about sixty profiles, when just three decades ago it was hard to have two players per role. Vittoria Assicurazioni is the new jersey sponsor, hopefully good luck.

Samoa is the weakest of the three tests (Australia in Florence next Saturday, South Africa in Genoa on the 19th), beating it would mean giving a shot of the accelerator. The turning point.

What many had seen in Cardiff, unfortunately triumph turned thud in Georgia. The battle against the Samoans, forged by “chiropractor” Brian Lima and assembled by Seilala Mapusua with a Super Rugby team, is one of shattered bones. A national team packaged in Europe, 2/3 of the owners play here.

Even in case of defeat, the outcome will measure our level, because then the peaceful ones will go to Georgia. Losing this indirect confrontation after the one directed at Batumi would be half a disaster.

The last time against Samoa in 2014 in Ascoli, Italy won 24-13 with a “spoon” from Haimona to serve Parisse in flight in goal. The only veteran on the field today: Morisi.

The overflowing Plebiscite, as not seen since the 2011 Under 20 World Cup final, will help the Azzurri not a little to remain lucid when the blows in the breakdown can dissolve a defense.

The public: in order not to get lost in traffic, it is better to arrive by tram, leave the vehicles in the South and North car parks and, once disassembled, continue on foot. The route is signposted. Don’t come in late because the Siva Tau dance is a show.

After the two advances by All Blacks (close victory in Japan) and Australia (Scotland knocked out by one point), a super November opens for rugby, of which Italia Samoa is the aperitif. Only today (direct Sky and Now) at 16.15 there is Wales-New Zealand, at 18.30 Ireland-South Africa, at 21 France-Australia, while tomorrow at 10.45 there is Scotland-Fiji and finally at 15.15 England-Argentina. And for the next three Saturdays it will be repeated.

Maybe too much dating. They have lost the aura of the event of a few years ago. But there is a world championship in the crosshairs and the Autumn Series are the building site for all the Nationals. Especially for the Azzurri: Crowley has a team in mind, but in rugby one stumbling block is enough to have to redo everything. Many young people and young senators who have disappeared and returned. Let’s say that the 30 places are not all taken and this push will show the exploit of some talent. We face Samoa with good feet and a very “green” third line, but there is no other way to make Italy grow. From the stands it will be a spectacle to see the accelerations of the Sueteni center and the “basketball” passages of McFarland. The blue group was formed in the lockdown era, as long together as in the barracks, after three years the boys have grown and perhaps we will see the results already today.