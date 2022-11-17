Finding South Africa after Samoa and Australia doesn’t help to dream, but on Saturday 19 at the Marassi in Genoa (2.00 pm, live on TV8 and Sky Sport Arena) the challenge between hungry Italy will be staged, although still judged too young to find the strength to climb the world champions and the very angry Springboks champions narrowly defeated by Ireland new number 1 in the ranking and by France last Saturday due to indiscipline (one red and one yellow, Du Toit sanctioned with a 4-week stop) and despite a match of one physicality and a violence rare to see.

«It’s not just their physicality that impresses me» Federico Ruzza said in recent days «but the consistency. They beat like jackhammers for 80 minutes.”

It won’t be a very “open” game, from offshore riding and aerial play will be favoured: in this case, the ground made heavy by the many rains despite the fact that tomorrow the sun is expected. But there will be some challenges to feast your eyes on, such as that of the “electric” wingers Chesin Kolbe and Monty Ioane lined up facing each other. Without mentioning extreme Capuozzo that, a few hours later, he will go to Montecarlo for the rugby Oscar where he is nominated for the best newcomer of the year in the world. He goes there with Padovani candidate for the best goal of the year: the one in Cardiff freed from the serpentine by Capuozzo.

Crowley and Nienaber

The two coaches have chosen continuity. If Nienaber forced from the red to Du Toit has only climbed the role of some pawns like Mostert, he then established a bench of terrifying finishers with Eztebeth, Marx and Kitshoff among others. While Crowley confirmed 13 out of 15 starters in Florence, with the exchange on the bench between Ferrari and Ceccarelli and the Nicotera-Lucchesi relay as in Padua.

Paul Garbisi

Still out Paolo Garbisi: the director has yet to absorb the hematoma of the iliopsoas muscle above the hip. Directed by Allan-Varney with the alternative couple Padovani-Alessandro Garbisi ready to take over. «I’m sorry for Paolo» said Crowley «but I have complete faith in Tommaso Allan, Paolo would have needed another week to fully recover from the stoppage so he is not able to return to the field at the moment. However, he remained with the group. And the work he does by being in a group is important».

Finalizers

Formula 5 forward + 3 backs on the bench, as in the first two games, where the news is Zuliani’s return to third. Benetton players are 14 (7 + 7), the Venetians by birth are 6.

«I evaluated the energies expended and it is above all a question of managing strength: Ferrari and Lucchesi have played a lot up to now and given a lot, so I think they can be more useful in the current match. I am sure that Ceccarelli and Nicotera will play a great match because the values ​​are similar».

Ranking hypothesis. After a long time (June 2013) Italy has the mathematical chance of returning to the top ten if it beats the Springboks by even one point and Japan loses in Paris. To reach 8th place (reached by Bortolami and partners in August 2007) the difference must be 15. The same gap that would instead allow South Africa to climb to 2nd place, but at the same time Ireland would have to lose by the same margin and the France as well. That says the theory.

Italy: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Ioane; Allan, Varney; Cannone L., Lamaro (c), Negri; Ruzza, Cannon N.; Ceccarelli, Nicotera, Fischetti available. Lucchesi, Nemer, Ferrari, Sisi, Zuliani, Garbisi A., Padovani, Menoncello.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, de Allende, Esterhuizen, Arendse; Willemse, de Klerk; Wiese, Mostert, Kolisi (cap); Orie, Murat; Malherbe, Mbonambi, Nche. A disp. Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Etzebeth, Smith, Roos, Reinach, Libbok.