A heavily remodeled Benetton collapses in Edinburgh 53-8. Many changes made by Marco Bortolami compared to the victory obtained against the Dragons in the previous round. Three confirmations in the green-and-white 15th include only Albornoz, Menoncello and Padovani, who came out with an ankle problem during the first half. In addition to the turnover, there is also an unexpected change of formation, with Manfredi Albanese deployed as scrum-half in place of the announced holder Hidalgo-Clyne. The travel sickness of the lions therefore continues, without victories away from Italy even from 11/12/2020.

The match

—

The beginning smiles at Benetton, which appeared solid and brilliant. Haining gives the guests the first chance by committing the first ball of the match forward, Treviso dominates the scrum, Albornoz makes no mistake. But the 3-0 with which the Treviso team opened the match will prove to be a flash in the pan, with Edinburgh grinding the game and stationed in Benetton’s 22. The first crunches arrive at half an hour of play, with Kinghorn free to counterattack and conquer over thirty meters in the race; the forwards take care of the rest, with Skipper receiving from the opening and crushing in goal. It is the prelude to the Scottish domination of the second half: in two minutes the hosts find the third goal of the evening, with the Treviso defense worn out following the more than one hundred tackles made in the first part of the game. The Edinburgh pack is still doing the dirty work, closed very well by Lang. Van der Merwe gives the Scots the bonus point, Graham, Nel, Boffelli and Van der Merwe still rage on Benetton. Despite a complicated evening, Treviso finds the reaction of pride with Toa Halafihi, able to lengthen the oval towards the goal line despite the opposition of three opponents. Graham takes care of it with a lucky action (probably spoiled by a forward) to fix the score on a very heavy 53-8 for Edinburgh, who sends a signal to the Italian-Scottish championship and shield after three consecutive defeats.