Dan Sheehan makes four tries, for the Venetians a positive debut of Time-Stowers in the third line

Too much Leinster for Benetton Rugby, who capitulated 42-10 at the RDS Arena under the suffocating blows of the Blue Army forwards, suffering five tries on the development from touch. Show star of the evening Dan Sheehan, who closes with four personal scores, obviously awarded as man of the match. For Treviso the debut of Time-Stowers in the third line, which took over from Pettinelli in the first half due to a physical problem, is positive.

Sheehan show — Benetton starts with the right attitude, immediately proposing itself in the opposing half of the field. However, at the first real reversal of the field, it is Leinster who punishes. Henshaw uses his foot, Doris picks up and tries to serve Kearney, held by the shoulder by Bellini, punished with a yellow. The Blue Army goes into touch, finding the first maul mark with Sheehan, to which Frawley adds two feet. Treviso tries to react and keep the opponents away from their 22, but the second touchdown of the evening gives Sheehan another try, this time derived from a great action in speed by the Irish, valid for the 14-0. Hidalgo-Clyne takes advantage of a distraction from Leinster’s defensive line, and the two kicks won by the scrum do the rest, allowing Da Re to open the dances at the green-and-white home with the football that is worth 3-14. If in the closed scrum Treviso manages to respond to the physicality of Cullen’s men, the same cannot be said about the development of touches and maul, from which Sheehan finds the personal hat-trick on 29 ‘, still transformed by Frawley for 21-3 with which the first part of the game ends. See also Ding Junhui wishes Guo Ailun: You have a strong heart when no one believes you – yqqlm

Leinster in control — The second half opens exactly as the first had closed, even if Benetton reacts to the hosts’ first driving maul attempt. Leinster, who therefore relies on multiphase, excellently managed by the substitute Byrne to dictate the times: the ball arrives on the right to van der Flier free to dive into the goal for the 28-3 and the bonus point for the Irish. But Leinster is not satisfied, and Sheehan closes his personal day of glory with the fourth goal, the third from the maul, a real enigma of the evening for Treviso. The leap of pride of the lions arrives at 58 ‘, with Ratave who collects the oval from ruck and intelligently serves Albanese in support for the first and only goal of the evening of Benetton, transformed by Da Re. Leinster tries, Treviso resists, at least until the 72nd minute, when McGrath takes advantage of the absence of the Benetton guards, committed to countering the umpteenth maul of the Blue Army, which manages the final game and wins five useful points to stay at the top of the United Rugby Championship standings, confirming itself as a team of the highest level.

