A questionable arbitration choice 5 ‘from the end nullifies the incredible comeback of the Italian franchise

It could have been a sensational comeback victory, but the exultation of the Zebras and Lanfranchi was stifled by the decision of the Welsh referee Craig Evans, who 5 ‘from the end – after reviewing the goal of the game for at least a couple of minutes on the big screen. overtaking signed by Trulla – he even returned at the beginning of the action to whistle a veil on the ball received on the fly by Venditti just outside the 22 of the Zebras, thus delivering on the precise foot of Chamberlain the punishment that sanctioned the 37-42 victory for the Sharks. The second day of the United Rugby Championship has thus turned into a bittersweet bite to swallow for the Parma franchise, between the two bonus points (as with Leinster) to climb to 4 in the standings (share reached in March last season) and a failure to win on which not only the referee’s decision weighs, but even more the first half hour of the match in which only the Sharks were seen on the field.

Bad impact — The Zebras found the menu offered by the South Africans indigestible: central percussion to wear out and engage the defense, sudden accelerations with medians and an enlarged triangle and a few kicks to go up the field in case of need. In short, nothing new for a South African team. But the Zebras were surprised, also finding themselves playing for a few minutes in double numerical inferiority for the yellows to Cook (stomp to an opponent) and Gesi (volunteer forward). True to their name, the Sharks pounced on their troubled prey and in the half hour the result was 3-28 with goals from Hugo, Van Vuren, Kok and Janse Van Rensburg. See also The tale of "Giorgio" Bower: the barber became All Black

Come back — As happened with Leinster a week ago, also in this case the last action of the first half marked the beginning of the comeback of the Zebre. Three consecutive fouls by the South African defense have, in fact, allowed Eden’s foot to bring him to 5 meters to set in motion the drive from the lineout (definitely in favor of the yellow and blue for the entire match) and score with Bigi. Two other tries at the start of the second half with Gesi served by Cronje (but decisive Bruno to start the action and Eden to send the last defender out of time) and Fox-Matamua still on the development of a touchdown at 5 meters have partially stitched up the tear up to 22-31. At this point the Sharks have put their heads out using the fouls of the Zebras to add more points with Chamberlain’s foot and Jooste’s goal. Under 22-39 with 10 ‘from the end the Zebras have built what seemed impossible. Minute 72 and again the maul destroyed the South African defense bringing Venditti in the goal. Minute 74: Pierre Bruno turns on the rockets and flies untouched to the wing finding the internal support of Trulla for 34-39. Then again Bruno (served by a perfect cross kick from Eden) and Trulla have packaged what would have been the goal of the advantage and, perhaps, of the victory. Evans’ whistle canceled the scoring but not the impression left by the second half of the Zebras.

