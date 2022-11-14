Listen to the audio version of the article

It is difficult for a team sponsor to have a more auspicious name than “Vittoria”. And in fact it can be said that Vittoria Assicurazioni, the new jersey sponsor of the national rugby team, has brought luck to the Azzurri, capable of hitting two wins out of two at the beginning of November. If after the wide affirmation on Samoa in Padua (49-17) a confirmation was expected, at least in terms of the game and the attitude on the field, here is that Saturday afternoon at the Franchi stadium in Florence an exciting reply arrived: for the first time Italy beat Australia (28-27, despite a … final thrill), that is to say one of the international powers of the game, with two world titles to his credit.

Great resonance for a result obtained with a convincing test, the result of concentration, defense, effectiveness in physical confrontation, brilliant team play and players (especially young people) enabled to bring out their individual qualities: above all the newcomer Lorenzo Cannone and the “metaman” Ange Capuozzo. Now a new company would be needed, even if on Saturday the bar will rise further, because the world champion South Africa arrives at the Ferraris in Genoa.

As for Vittoria – not the first partner of Italrugby in the insurance field, given that Reale Mutua and Cattolica have previously been involved – the agreement for the sponsorship of the shirt has so far been reached (on a basis of 150-200 thousand euros, to what is known) for the three “test matches” this autumn, but it is not excluded that it can be extended to the Six Nations 2023, and certainly the exploits of Captain Lamaro and his teammates could help in this regard. Indeed, for Italy a leap in international reputation would also be important to consolidate its future within the Six Nations.

In 2022 the first victory ever at Wales had already come and – after a decidedly inopportune setback in Georgia – here is the brace against Samoa and Australia, which also served to climb three positions in the international ranking (from fourteenth to ‘eleventh place). After all, it is not only the senior men’s national team that has hit important targets. On the contrary. The Azzurre have just concluded their World Cup in New Zealand expressing a high level game and reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. While the young people of the Under 20, during the year, closed the Six Nations category with an excellent fourth place, obtaining three victories out of five matches, and allowed themselves to beat the English peers twice out of two, what that never happened.