Brazilian mother, father from Salerno, Franco is the absolute protagonist of the conquest of a historic result: the quarter-finals. Vasco da Gama, Juve, the fan mother, the Times and … that’s who our champion is
Two victories with Italy, twice player of the match: Giada Franco’s first Rugby World Cup started with a bang, and not only for the strength of his impacts on the pitch. The third line of Colorno and former Harlequins was one of the main protagonists of the historic blue qualification to the quarter-finals, obtained by beating the United States and Japan and gaining the opportunity to play for access to the semifinals against France.