Home Sports Rugby, Women’s World Cup: all about Giada, the blue champion
Sports

Rugby, Women’s World Cup: all about Giada, the blue champion

by admin
Rugby, Women’s World Cup: all about Giada, the blue champion

Brazilian mother, father from Salerno, Franco is the absolute protagonist of the conquest of a historic result: the quarter-finals. Vasco da Gama, Juve, the fan mother, the Times and … that’s who our champion is

Two victories with Italy, twice player of the match: Giada Franco’s first Rugby World Cup started with a bang, and not only for the strength of his impacts on the pitch. The third line of Colorno and former Harlequins was one of the main protagonists of the historic blue qualification to the quarter-finals, obtained by beating the United States and Japan and gaining the opportunity to play for access to the semifinals against France.

See also  Dinamo resurrects and sweeps away the Riesen

You may also like

Domenech and Zidane’s header: “For what I told...

Lukaku called up for the Champions League, Inter...

Youth League Benfica-Juve 2-3: Montero wins in comeback

Mini Challenge 2022: the finals at Mugello

Djokovic: “Australian Open? I hope to be there,...

Hotly debated Shenhua counts a penalty: a foul...

Swimming World Championships for people with Down syndrome:...

Ukraine, news today. Zelensky: fight for the EU....

Diletta Leotta with Karius: is he the new...

Swimming, 15 medals for Sport Life Montebelluna at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy