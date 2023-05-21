Home » Rugby won ten championship titles, beating Sparta in the final
Rugby won ten championship titles, beating Sparta in the final

Rugby player and rejoice at the championship title.


In a balanced final, the games of both teams advanced only from penalty kicks until the 46th minute. Then Luka Linhart managed to put in a birdie after Podlipskho’s pass to make it 13:6. Sparta led to 13:9, but South African Tristan Horak converted the free kick and made the score even higher.

Of those three last Finnish rescues, that day was the hardest. Sparta was preparing for our time and it was not at all easy to assert itself. In the end, only one bird was decided, which we managed to score, said captain Jan Ediv to the ceskeragby.cz server. In the final, there were two evenly matched teams, so the champion was decided by a single mistake, that of inattention at one finished million, said Sparta Praha coach Eduard Krtzner young.

