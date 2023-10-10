Rugby World Cup 2023 kick-off times: How to follow on the BBC, fixture list, results and tournament rules

Hosts: France Dates: 8 September to 28 OctoberCoverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

The 10th Rugby World Cup takes place in France from 8 September until 28 October.

You can follow live commentary of all 48 matches across BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

There will be live text commentary, live scores and reports of all the games on the BBC Sport website.

In the UK, the tournament will be televised on ITV.

BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Radio Ulster will produce bespoke output for their teams.

Rugby World Cup 2023 knockout fixtures

All times are BST unless stated and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Coverage is only available for UK users

If teams are tied at full time, then the winner will be determined through extra time, then sudden death if there is still no winner and finally a kicking competition if the scores are still tied.

Saturday, 14 October

Quarter-final 1: Wales v Argentina (Stade de Marseille), 16:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru

Quarter-final 2: Ireland v New Zealand (Stade de France), 20:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster

Sunday, 15 October

Quarter-final 3: England v Fiji (Stade de Marseille), 4:00 p.m. – BBC Radio 5 Live

Quarter-final 4: France v South Africa (Stade de France), 20:00 – BBC Radio 5 Live

Friday, 20 October

Semi-final 1: QF1 winner v QF2 winner (Stade de France), 20:00

Saturday, 21 October

Semi-final 2: QF3 winner v QF4 winner (Stade de France), 20:00

Friday, 27 October

Third-place match (Stade de France), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 28 October

Final (Stade de France), 8:00 p.m.

World Cup pool stage results

Friday, 8 September

Pool A: France 27-13 New Zealand (Stade de France)

Saturday, 9 September

Pool A: Italy 52-8 Namibia (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard)

Pool B: Ireland 82-8 Romania (Stade de Bordeaux)

Pool C: Australia 35-15 Georgia (Stade de France)

Pool D: England 27-10 Argentina (Stade de Marseille)

Sunday, 10 September

Pool D: Japan 42-12 Chile (Stade de Toulouse)

Pool B: South Africa 18-3 Scotland (Stade de Marseille)

Pool C: Wales 32-26 Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux)

Thursday, 14 September

Pool A: France 27-12 Uruguay (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

Friday, 15 September

Pool A: New Zealand 71-3 Namibia (Stadium de Toulouse)

Saturday, 16 September

Pool D: Samoa 43-10 Chile (Stade de Bordeaux)

Pool C: Wales 28-8 Portugal (Stade de Nice)

Pool B: Ireland 59-16 Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire)

Sunday, 17 September

Pool B: South Africa 76-0 Romania (Stade de Bordeaux)

Pool C: Australia 15-22 Fiji (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard)

Pool D: England 34-12 Japan (Stade de Nice)

Wednesday, 20 September

Pool A: Italy 38-17 Uruguay (Stade de Nice)

Thursday, 21 September

Pool A: France 96-0 Namibia (Stade de Marseille)

Friday, 22 September

Pool D: Argentina 19-10 Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard)

Saturday, 23 September

Pool C: Georgia 18-18 Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse)

Pool D: England 71-0 Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

Pool B: South Africa 8-13 Ireland (Stade de France)

Sunday, 24 September

Pool B: Scotland 45-17 Tonga (Stade de Nice)

Pool C: Wales 40-6 Australia (OL Stadium)

Wednesday, 27 September

Pool A: Uruguay 36-26 Namibia (OL Stadium)

Thursday, 28 September

Pool D: Japan 28-22 Samoa (Stade de Toulouse)

Friday, 29 September

Pool A: New Zealand 96-17 Italy (OL Stadium)

Saturday, 30 September

Pool D: Argentina 59-5 Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire)

Pool C: Fiji 17-12 Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux)

Pool B: Scotland 84-0 Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

Sunday, 1 October

Pool C: Australia 34-14 Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard)

Pool B: South Africa 49-18 Tonga (Marseille Stadium)

Thursday, 5 October

Pool A: New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay (OL Stadium)

Friday, 6 October

Pool A: France 60-7 Italy (OL Stadium)

Saturday, 7 October

Pool C: Wales 43-19 Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire)

Pool D: England 18-17 Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

Pool B: Ireland 36-14 Scotland (Stade de France)

Sunday, 8 October

Pool D: Japan 27-39 Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire)

Pool B: Tonga 45-24 Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

Pool C: Fiji 23-24 Portugal (Stade de Toulouse)

Rugby World Cup venues: Where are the matches being played?

Matches will be played across nine host cities – Paris, Marseille, Nice, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Saint-Etienne and Nantes.

World Cup squads

Each head coach has named a 33-man squad which was submitted to World Rugby on 28 August. Changes can be made because of injury throughout the tournament.

Who are the defending champions?

South Africa won the last World Cup held in Japan in 2019, beating England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama.

In the World Cup’s 36-year history, only four countries – New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England – have triumphed.