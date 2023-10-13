Home » Rugby World Cup: Owen Farrell replaces George Ford at fly-half for England v Fiji
Venue: Marseille Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 October Kick-off: 16:00 BSTCoverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Owen Farrell will replace George Ford at fly-half for England’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji, with Marcus Smith starting at full-back.

England team to face Fiji

England: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (capt), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence.

More to follow.

