Rugby World Cup: Owen Farrell replaces George Ford at fly-half for England v Fiji

Venue: Marseille Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 October Kick-off: 16:00 BSTCoverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Owen Farrell will replace George Ford at fly-half for England’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Fiji, with Marcus Smith starting at full-back.
England team to face Fiji
England: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (capt), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.
Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence.
More to follow.