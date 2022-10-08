After a difficult start, the Parma team managed to get back into the race in the second half, before a final in favor of the South Africans. For Fabio Roselli’s players it is the fourth consecutive defeat

Still a close comeback, still an encouraging performance on the one hand and which on the other leaves a bad taste in the mouth. The Zebras are no longer those of last year, and this is now a fact: they are organized and well defined tactically, but even against the reigning champions Stormers the same script of the previous weeks was repeated. South Africans ahead 17-0 in the first part, the Zebras react in the final part and at the beginning of the second half they put their hands back on the game, without being able to give the knockout blow. That, on the other hand, is given by the Stormers, who win 37-20 also thanks to the splendid match of Sacha Mngomezulu, opening captain of South Africa under 20 (now in the center) who is demonstrating his qualities even at the higher level. The good thing is that the Zebras with today’s game close a terrible first part of the calendar, with 4 squadrons one after the other: from the next challenges (Scarlets, Edinburgh and especially Dragons) there will be the opportunity to really see how much this team can achieve level of results.

Painful departure — Roselli is forced to give up the injured Lucchin and Cronje and gives Pierre Bruno a break, along with Pelser and Kriel. The script, at least initially, is the same as in previous games. The Stormers do not create anything special, they play on the mistakes of the Zebras and at 6 ‘hit with an advancing drive and finalized by Junior Pokomela, after a series of free kicks granted by the hosts. A few minutes later, on a similar situation, it is Zambonin who saves on the development of another touchdown at 5 meters. The South Africans insist, but the defense of the Zebras holds up well and at 16 ‘Sacha Mngomezulu, after yet another penalty granted by the hosts, decides to place to bring the score to 0-10. See also Rugby at 13, players boycott the LGBT uniform in the decisive match

The answer — The reaction of the Zebras is entrusted first to a beautiful personal action of the new signing Latunipuli, the Tongan national, then to the long-range football of Trulla which, however, does not hit the target. The most tempting opportunity arrives in the 27th minute: a splendid ball from Zambonin for Gesi, who with a five-a-side football overcomes Hartzenberg but then commits a foul in the subsequent tackle without the ball with Willemse. The count of the wasted opportunities arrives 5 minutes from the end of the first half, again with an advancing maul of the Stormers, who plow the opponent 22 thanks to an overflowing Pokomela and then finalize with the charge of Fouche. In the final of the fraction, as often happened at this beginning of the season, Roselli’s team finds the first mark of its match. Cook orchestrates an excellent multiphase, Pani overtakes two opponents and is stopped one step away from the goal – perhaps even foully – and in the end Cook himself arrives who finds the space to crush. Eden puts in the transformation for 7-17 which closes the first half.

The second half — The Zebras play the charge, and after 3 minutes from the start of the second half they score again. Eden finds a wonderful soccer for the run of the rookie Mazza, who maintains possession and allows the development of a well-organized multiphase and finalized by Ion Neculai. It seems all set for a match pulled to the end, but in the 54th minute Eden – perfect up to that moment – completely misses the suggestion for Mazza and allows the interception to Mngomezulu, who serves Jantjies the ball for the easy goal of 14- 24. See also Capuozzo winks at Crowley: "We talk regularly, I hope to be there in November"

The end — Swirl of places, with Mngomezulu and Eden leading the score to 20-30 with 10 minutes from the end. Roselli’s team tries, but in the end it is the Stormers who give the coup de grace with the young South African trocar, who after 100% scored from the pitch also takes the satisfaction of scoring the final 37-20 goal. The Stormers take home another 5 points and remain with full points, for the Zebras another afternoon of regrets.

8 October – 18:34

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

