Sports

Rui Patricio's car streaked, his wife blurts out on social media: "It's not the first time"

Her Instagram message: “I’ll have to put surveillance cameras out of the car …”

Misadventure for Rui Patricio. Yesterday the wife of the Roma goalkeeper found her car scratched and shared the photo on social media. This is not the first time this has happened since you have been in Italy. This is the message on his Instagram stories:Since I arrived in Italy, my car is always scratched… now stop. Three days after the car was picked up they start scratching everything again. I’ll have to put surveillance cameras out of the car. “

November 10 – 5:47 pm

