by admin
Rules analysis: why Paris slipped to second place in Champions League Group H | Goal.com China

Paris Saint-Germain ended up in second place in Champions League Group H due to a little-known rule.

Originally, Paris Saint-Germain seemed to have locked in the top spot in Group H of the Champions League this season, but after this early morning, their top spot was occupied by Benfica. In the final round, PSG defeated Juventus 2-1, and Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 6-1 away, scoring one goal in the 88th minute and 92nd minute.

After such a special score, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica ended up with 14 points, with a goal difference of 9, and the record is exactly the same: 4 wins, 2 draws and 0 losses. Not only that, the direct confrontation between the two teams was also tied, both rounds were 1-1, there was no difference at all.

With everything so coincidental, the group’s ranking ultimately depends on away goals. According to UEFA rules, Paris Saint-Germain, who had six away goals, lost to Benfica, who had nine away goals. Benfica’s big win in the final round helped them a lot, and they advanced to the knockout stage as the first place in their group.

Getty

