Whoever scores first takes the win. This has been true in all four games of the dramatic series so far. A gray cloud of threatening opponent match points was already starting to form over the Pardubice hockey players. They didn’t have it easy in the fourth game either, Třinec was biting again, but this time the team around coach Radim Rulík could relax. She scored the first goal and then Roman Will closed the goal with the help of teammates. And so, after a 2:0 win, the return to the east of the Czech Republic is 2:2 for the matches. “We are just happy. We left everything on ice. Fortunately, we are going to Pardubice with a draw,” Rulík was relieved.

